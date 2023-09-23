Team India top rankings in all three formats

PTI
Published: September 23, 2023 01:02 PM IST
India displaced Pakistan as the top-ranked ODI team. Photo; IANS

Dubai: India became the top-ranked side in all three formats of the game following their win against Australia in the series opener that elevated them to the No. 1 spot in the ODI rankings.

Following their five-wicket win over Australia on Friday, India (116 rating points) displaced arch-rivals Pakistan (115) at the top of the rankings.

Already leading the Test and T20 chart, India now reign supreme across all formats.

This is only the second time in men's cricketing history that a side has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. Prior to this, only South Africa had achieved the feat back in August, 2012.

Australia (111) remain third in the ODI list despite dropping two points.

India and Australia play the second of the three ODIs in Indore on Sunday.

