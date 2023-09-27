50 off 9 balls, 100 off 34 balls - Nepal batters smash world records

Hangzhou: Nepal smashed four world records in the Asian Games cricket here on Wednesday.



Kushal Malla, a 19-year-old left-handed batter, struck the fastest-ever T20I hundred off 34 balls, eclipsing David Miller and Rohit Sharma's joint previous record (35 balls).

Batting at No 3, Malla smashed 12 sixes and eight fours to remain unbeaten on 137 off 50 balls and power Nepal to the highest-ever T20I score of 314/3 against Mongolia, who opted to field.

Their No. 5 batter Dipendra Singh Airee also rewrote the record books, blasting a nine-ball fifty that bettered Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record. He rmeained unbeaten on 52 off 10 balls which included eight sixes.

Yuvraj took 12 balls for his fifty en route to scoring 58 in the World T20 match against England on September 19, 2007.

The previous record for the highest innings total in a T20I was held by Afghanistan, who had amassed 278/3 against Ireland on February 23, 2019.

Nepal won the match by 273 runs - another world reord, for the biggest victory by runs in T20Is.

Mongolia were bowled out for 41 in 13.1 overs.