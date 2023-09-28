Australian players reach Thiruvananthapuram for WC warm-up match

Australian players arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening for the warm-up match ahead of the ICC World Cup.



The five-time champions will take on the Netherlands in a practice match at the at the Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday.

The Afghanistan-South Africa warm-up match will be held at the same venue on Friday.

New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa on October 2 (Monday), while hosts India meet the Netherlands on October 3 in other warm-up games in Thiruvananthapuram.

Australia led by Pat Cummins meet Pakistan in their final warm-up game in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

All the warm-up games are day-night fixtures and will start at 2 pm (IST)

David Warner on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: Special Arrangement

The World Cup begins on October 5.

Australia take on India in their opener in Chennai on October 8.