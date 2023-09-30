Black Caps arrive in Thiruvananthapuram for ICC World Cup warm-up fixture

New Zealand players arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday for the ICC World Cup warm-up match.



The two-time runners-up will take on South Africa in a practice match at the Greenfield International Stadium on Monday.

Black Caps outplayed Pakistan by five wickets in their first warm-up fixture in Hyderabad on Friday.

The South Africa-Afghanistan match was washed out due to incessant rain in the Kerala capital on Friday.

All the warm-up games are day-night fixtures and will start at 2 pm (IST).

The World Cup begins on Thursday with New Zealand meeting England in a repat of the 2019 final.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the opening match.