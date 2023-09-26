Afghan team members arrive in Thiruvananthapuram for WC warm-up match

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan being greeted on their arrival at Hyatt Regency. Photo: Special Arrangement

Afghanistan team members have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the warm-up match ahead of the ICC World Cup.

The Afghan players checked in at Hyatt Regency hotel on Tuesday morning.

The South African players arrived in the Kerala capital on Monday.

The Afghanistan-South Africa warm-up match will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium on Friday.

Australia will take on the Netherlands in another practice match at the same venue on Saturday.

Afghan players on their arrival at Hyatt Regency. Photo: Special Arrangement

New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa on October 2 (Monday), while hosts India meet the Netherlands on October 3 in other warm-up games in Thiruvananthapuram.

The World Cup begins on October 5.

