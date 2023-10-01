Indian team arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for WC warm-up match

Indian players arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening for the ICC World Cup warm-up match.



The two-time champions will take on the Netherlands in a practice match at the Greenfield International Stadium on Tuesday.

India's first warm-up match against England in Guwahati was washed out.

Rain played spoilsport in both the South Africa-Afghanistan and Australia-Netherlands warm-up fixtures in the Kerala capital on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

All the warm-up games are day-night fixtures and will start at 2 pm (IST).

R Ashwin on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: Special Arrangement

The World Cup begins on Thursday with New Zealand meeting England in a repeat of the 2019 final.

India take on Australia in their opening match in Chennai on October 8.