ICC World Cup: Rizwan, Shakeel rescue Pakistan

Hyderabad: Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel came to Pakistan's rescue in their opening match of the ICC World Cup against the Netherlands here on Friday.

Pakistan lost openers Fakhar Zaman (12) and Imam-ul-Haq (15) as well as skipper Babar Azam (5) inside the first 10 overs to slip to 38/3.

Rizwan and Shakeel steadied Pakistan with their fourth-wicket stand.

Pakistan were 106/3 in 21 overs.

The teams: Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.