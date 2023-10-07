Asian Games cricket: India win gold after final abandoned

Hangzhou: Indian men won the the Asian Games cricket gold on higher seeding after the final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain here on Saturday.

Afghanistan were 112/5 in 18.2 overs when rain stopped play.

The Afghans lost early wickets after being put in to bat by Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.



They slumped to 12/3 inside four overs.

Shahidullah Kamal held the innings together with a knock of 49, while captain Gulbadin Naib chipped in with an unbeaten 27.

Earlier, Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets via DLS method off the last ball to clinch bronze.