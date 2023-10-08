Hardik Pandya suffers injury

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2023 06:17 PM IST
Hardik Pandya bowled only three overs against Australia. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

All-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up an injury during India's opening match of the ICC World Cup against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

The right-arm seamer was hit on the finger of his bowling hand while attempting a tough return catch offered by David Warner. He was attended to by the Indian physio and Pandya remained on the field.

Pandya's first spell read 2-0-21-0.

He later caught Cameron Green off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma brought back Pandya only in the 49th over of the innings. Pandya finished with 1/28 from his three overs.

The star all-rounder's presence is vital to India's chances in the World Cup.

