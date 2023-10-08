Chennai: Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against India in their opening match of the ICC World Cup here on Sunday.

India were forced to leave out opener Shubman Gill, who has been down with fever. Ishan Kishan will open the innings along with skipper Rohit Sharma.

As expected India have gone in with three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya form the pace department.

Australia have an 8-4 head-to-head record over India in World Cups.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.