ICC World Cup: New Zealand on course for big total

Hyderabad: New Zealand were 135/1 in 25 overs after being put in to bat by the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup here on Monday.

Openers Devon Conway and Will Young added 67 before left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe accounted for the former. Conway made 32.

Young and Rachin Ravindra were at the crease.

Tom Latham is captaining New Zealand today also in place of regular skipper Kane Williamson who has not yet fully regained fitness.

The Kiwis thrashed England in their opening encounter, while the Dutch went down to Pakistan.

The teams: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt &wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.