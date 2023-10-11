ICC World Cup: Hashmatullah, Azmatullah lead Afghan recovery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2023 01:43 PM IST Updated: October 11, 2023 04:49 PM IST
Ibrahim Zadran played some pleasing shots before falling to Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: AFP/Money Sharma

New Delhi: Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai led Afghanistan's recovery during their ICC World Cup match against India here on Wednesday.

The two took Afghanistan from 62/3 to 184 in the 35th over. The two added 122 runs before Azmatullah (62) was clen bowled by Hardik Pandya.

Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 32 for the opening wicket. Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for the Indians by removing Zadran for 22.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gurbaz was brilliantly caught by Shardul Thakur on the boundary off Hardik Pandya's bowling. He made 21.

Thakur trapped Rahmat Shah for 16 with the total on 62 before Hashmatullah and Azmatullah took centrestage.

India made one change with seam-bowling all-rounder Thakur coming in for R Ashwin.

India won their first match against Australia by six wickets, while the Afghans went down to Bangladesh by six wickets.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan: Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout