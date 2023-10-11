Kusal Mendis taken to hospital after stunning hundred

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis was taken to a hospital after he suffered cramps following his breathtaking 122 against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup match here on Tuesday.

"Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock in the ongoing game vs Pakistan," the Sri Lanka Cricket board said in a statement.

The 28-year-old slammed six sixes and 14 boundaries during his 77-ball knock, which was the fastest hundred by a Sri Lankan in World Cup history.

His effort along with Sadeera Samarawickrama's (108 off 89 balls) maiden ODI ton saw Sri Lanka post a massive 344/9 in their 50 overs.

However, the innings took a toll on Mendis as he was replaced by Dushan Hemantha on the field with Samarawickrama doing the wicketkeeping job.

"Dushan Hemantha has replaced him on the field while Sadeera Samarawickrama will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves," the statement said.

Pakistan won the match by six wickets as the Lankans suffered their second successive loss.