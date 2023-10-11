Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq bury the hatchet | Video

India's star batsman Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq buried the hatchet during their ICC World Cup match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The two had a heated exchange during an IPL 2023 match between Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

The Delhi crowd gave a tough time to Naveen as Kohli came out to bat.

Kohli asked the home crowd not to mock Naveen. He then involved in a banter with Naveen and shook hands to pacify the crowd.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 55 off 56 balls as India won by eight wickets with 15 overs to spare.

Naveen went for 31 runs off his five overs while failing to pick a wicket.

In the 2019 edition, Kohli had requested the crowd not to mock Steve Smith during the India-Australia league match after the Australian star returned to international cricket following the ball-tampering scandal.