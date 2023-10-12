Shubman Gill reaches Ahmedabad ahead of Pakistan clash

New Delhi: After recovering from dengue fever, young Indian opener Shubman Gill has reached Ahmedabad from Chennai. However, it is still not clear whether the 24-year-old will be able to play in the marquee World Cup game against Pakistan.

Gill's illness kept him out of India's first two matches-- against Australia and Afghanistan -- of the mega event. In his absence, left-handed batter Ishan Kishan opened the innings with captain Rohit Sharma in both games.

According to the Cricbuzz report, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association officials said that the doctors from the hospital certified that Gill could take the flight. He could not fly to Delhi with his teammates because his platelet count was low and flight journey was not advisable.

Gill has been a vital cog in the wheel in India’s ODI scheme of things for over a year and a half. He is the current leading run-getter in the format this year, amassing 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03.

After winning two games in a row, India would be aiming to continue their winning run when they take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.