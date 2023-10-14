ICC World Cup: India in cruise control in modest chase against Pakistan

Ahmedabad: India 101/2 in 14 overs in their chase of 192 against Pakistan in their ICC World Cup match here on Saturday.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli fell for 16 each. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were at the crease.

Rohit brought up his fifty off 36 balls.

Pakistan suffered a collapse to be bowled out for 191 in 42.5 overs.

Mohammed Siraj, second right, celebrates with teammates after removing Abdullah Shafique. Photo: AFP/Punit Paranjpe

Pakistan were sitting pretty at 155/2 in the 30th over before losing their way. They lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique added 41 before Mohammed Siraj trapped the latter in front of the wicket for 20.

Shafique opened his account with a four off Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of the match. Imam smashed three boundaries in Siraj's opening over.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action. Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Imam was caught by wicketkeeper K L Rahul off Hardik Pandya's bowling for 36.

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan put the innings back on track with an 82-run stand. Siraj broke the stand by clean bowling Babar for 50.

Saud Shakeel was trapped in front of the wicket by Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner also accounted for Iftikhar Ahmed in the same over for four.

Bumrah cleaned up Rizwan with a slower one when he was on 49.

Bumrah, Siraj, Kuldeep, Pandya and Jadeja picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat.

India included a fit-again Gill in place of Ishan Kishan.

The teams have won both their games so far.

India enjoy a 7-0 record over Pakistan in the World Cup.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.