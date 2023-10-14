Lankan captain Shanaka ruled out of World Cup

Reuters
Published: October 14, 2023 10:14 PM IST
Shanaka sustained a right thigh muscle injury in Tuesday's loss to Pakistan. File photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury, with Chamika Karunaratne approved as a replacement in the squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.

Shanaka sustained a right thigh muscle injury in Tuesday's six-wicket loss to Pakistan. The 32-year-old will need three weeks to recover.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad," the ICC said.

Sri Lanka, who are seventh in the standings after losing their first two games, next play Australia on Monday in Lucknow.

