Lucknow: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in their ICC World Cup match here on Monday.

Sent in to bowl, Australia dismissed Sri Lanka for 209 in 43.3 overs and then returned to overhaul the target in 35.2 overs, scoring 215 for five in a match that was briefly interrupted by rain.

This was Australia's first win of the ongoing tournament.

Opener Mitchell Marsh scored a 51-ball 52 but Australia lost two quick wickets to slip to 81 for three.

Australia's Josh Inglis and Marnus Labuschagne during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Photo: PTI

Marnus Labuschagne (40) and Josh Inglis (58) added 77 runs to revive the chase. Glenn Maxewell (31) and Marcus Stoinis (20) then knocked off the remaining runs.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka snapped three wickets.

Earlier, openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) added 125 runs in 22 overs but Sri Lanka suffered a collapse, losing nine wickets for 53 runs.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka being congratulated by teammate Kusal Perera after scoring a half-century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Australia in Lucknow on Monday. Photo: PTI

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa showed the way with four wickets, while there were two wickets apiece for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.