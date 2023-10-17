Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vishnu Vinod ton powers Kerala to 189/3 against Services

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2023 06:13 PM IST Updated: October 17, 2023 06:20 PM IST
Vishnu Vinod was at his menacing best. File photo: IANS

Mumbai: A swashbuckling hundred by Vishnu Vinod powered Kerala to 189/3 against Services in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 championship here on Tuesday.

The right-hander smashed 15 fours and four sixes in his 62-ball unbeaten 109.

The 29-year-old became the second Keralite after teammate Mohammed Azharuddeen to slam a ton in the tournament. 

Salman Nizar chipped in with an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls.

Captain Sanju Samson scored a run-a-ball 22.

Kerala lost openers Azharuddeen (1) and Rohan Kunnummal (12) cheaply after Sanju opted to bat.

Vishnu and Sanju added 45 for the third wicket.

Vishnu and Salman put on 110 for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores: Kerala 189/3 in 20 overs (Vishnu Vinod 109 not out, Salman Nizar 42 not out) vs Services.

