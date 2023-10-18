ICC World Cup: Kiwis stutter after solid start

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 18, 2023 01:46 PM IST Updated: October 18, 2023 03:53 PM IST
Kiwi opener Will Young. File photo: AFP/Noah Seelam

Chennai: New Zealand were 112/4 in 22 overs in their ICC World Cup match against Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman trapped Devon Conway in front of the wicket for 20 with the total on 30.

Opener Will Young (54) and Rachin Ravindra (32 ) put on 79 for the second wicket. Azmatullah Omarzai sent back both the set batters.

The in-form Daryl Mitchell fell to Rashid Khan for one.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat.
The Afghans are coming off an upset win over England, while the Kiwis have won all three games so far.
Afghanistan have one win from three games.
The teams: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt &wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

