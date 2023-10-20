New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Friday ruled out of the ICC World Cup clash with New Zealand due to an ankle injury he suffered while bowling against Bangladesh.

Pandya underwent scans following the injury in Pune on Thursday and is heading to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his recovery.

India will play New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," the BCCI added.

India have a one-week between the Dharamsala and Lucknow game, which is scheduled for October 29.

The Indian players will get a short break after the New Zealand game and are expected reassemble in Lucknow on October 26.

Pandya lends a critical balance to the side and it remains to be seen, what combination the team goes with in his absence.

Keeping the batting strength intact will be key and hence one among Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan is likely to figure in the playing XI.