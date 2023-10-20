ICC World Cup: Warner, Marsh put Australia on course for huge total

Bengaluru: Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner got their team off to a blazing start against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup here on Friday.

The Aussies were 148/0 in 19 overs.

Mitchell Marsh (64) and David Warner (73) were at the crease.

Warner was lucky to survive a catch off Shaheen Afridi's bowling when he was on 10. Usama Mir dropped an easy chance.

Pakistan made one change as Mir replaced Shadab Khan.

The Aussies have fielded an unchanged side.

Pakistan have two wins from three games, while five-time champions Australia have won one of their three matches.

The teams: Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf