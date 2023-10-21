ICC World Cup: Engelbrecht, van Beek lift Netherlands to 262

Lucknow: Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek's half-centuries lifted the Netherlands to 262 against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup here on Saturday.

The two added 130 for the seventh wicket after Kasun Rajitha blew away the Netherlands' top order.

Rajitha sent back Vikramjit Singh (4), Max O'Dowd (16) and Colin Ackerman (29).

Bas de Leede was removed by left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka for six. He also accounted for Teja Nidamanuru for six.

Captain Scott Edwards was castled by Maheesh Theekshana for 16 as the Dutch slumped to 91/6.

Engelbrecht and van Beek came to the rescue. Engelbrecht top-scored with 70, while van Beek made 59.

Rajitha and Madhushanka claimed four wickets apiece for the Lankans as the Dutch were bowled out in 49.4 overs.

Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha, left, celebrates with teammates after removing Vikramjit Singh. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

The Dutch, who pulled off an upset win over South Africa in their previous outing, have two points from three matches, while the Lankans have lost all three of their matches.



The teams: Nethelrands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendi(capt & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.