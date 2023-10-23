ICC World Cup: Pakistan posts 282/7 against Afghanistan

Chennai: Opting to bat, Pakistan scored 282 for 7 in their World Cup match against Afghanistan here on Monday.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored with 74 off 92 deliveries while opener Abdullah Shafique contributed 58. Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed made 40 each down the order to take the score past 280.

Noor Ahmad was the most successful Afghan bowler with figures of 3/49 while Naveen-ul-Haq chipped in with 2/52.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 282 for 7 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 74, Abdullah Shafique 58; Noor Ahmad 3/49, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/52).