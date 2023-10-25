ICC World Cup: Australia crush Netherlands by 309 runs

New Delhi: Australia crushed Netherlands by 309 runs in an ICC World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Netherlands was bowled out for a paltry 90 while chasing a massive target of 400 runs. Adam Zampa bagged four wickets while Mitchell Marsh claimed two for the Aussies. Opener Vikramjith Singh's 25 was the highest score by a Dutch batter.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell bludgeoned his way to the fastest World Cup century after David Warner slammed his second successive hundred as Australia displayed their batting might to amass 399/8.

Opener Warner laid the foundation with a 92-ball 104 before Maxwell went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 106 off 44 balls, as Australia knocked the daylight out of the Dutch bowlers.

Steve Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (62) also returned to form with resolute fifties after Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Maxwell reached the hundred in 40 balls to surpass South African Aiden Markram's 49-ball effort which also came during this World Cup against Sri Lanka.

Australian players celebrate the wicket of Netherlands' batter Max O'Dowd during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Maxwell smashed nine fours and eight sixes during his stunning innings, which was also the fourth-fastest hundred in ODI cricket.

Warner, who captains the Delhi Capitals in IPL, used his cut shot to good use and also was quick between the wickets as his innings was studded with 11 hits to the fence and three maximums.

Warner was involved in two partnerships -- 132 with Smith and 84 with Labuschagne -- as Australia kept a steady run rate, keeping it above six runs per over throughout the innings.

The Dutch might have nurtured hopes of a fightback as Australia lost three wickets in 19 balls to slip from 244 for 2 to 267 for 5 but Maxwell forged a 103-run stand off 43 balls with Pat Cummins to take Australia just one run short of 400.

Maxwell's blitzkrieg saw Australia accumulate 131 runs in the last 10 overs.

Australia's David Warner celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Earlier, in a bold decision, Netherlands introduced a twin spin attack but Warner took Aryan Dutt to the cleaners with four successive fours on the off side.

Logan van Beek struck the first blow with a short ball to get rid of Mitchell Marsh (9) as he and Paul van Meekeren kept things tight initially.

Smith, who has been struggling, looked in good touch, pulling and driving van Meekeren for two fours in the seventh over before picking three successive boundaries off van Beek as Australia scored 66 for one in the first powerplay.

Warner survived a run-out chance when Max O'Dowd fumbled after the two batters found themselves at the non-striker's end.

The left-hander then clobbered the first six of the innings over deep midwicket. He then deposited Vikramjit Singh over long on to bring up the team hundred and reached his fifty with a four next, before hitting another boundary to accumulate 16 runs off the over.

Smith too picked up his first fifty as 124 came up in 20 overs. The 23rd over was a dramatic one with Smith plundering Bas de Leede for a six and four. Warner too pulled him for a boundary before Roelof van der Merwe produced a stunning catch only to be denied after reviews showed he had grassed the ball.

Warner put another one across the ropes as 19 runs came off the over. Aryan broke the stand with van der Merwe holding on this time to dismiss Smith. It put a break on the Australian as 22 runs came from 23rd to 28th overs.

Labuschagne was the next batsman to be dismissed off the bowling of de Leede who also got rid of Josh Inglis (14). Warner holed out to Aryan off van Beek after completing his century and Cameron Green was run out next.

Brief scores: Australia: 399/8 in 50 overs (Glenn Maxwell 106, David Warner 104; Logan van Beek 4/74) bt Netherlands 90 in 21 overs (Adam Zampa 4/8, Mitchell Marsh 2/19).

Player of the match: Glenn Maxwell