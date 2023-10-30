ICC World Cup: Afghanistan keep Lanka in check

Pune: Sri Lanka were struggling at 185/7 in 40 overs against Afghanistan in a crucial ICC World Cup match here on Monday.

Dimuth Karunaratne was trapped in front of the wicket by Fazalhaq Farooqi for 15 with the total on 22.

Pathum Nissanka made a fine 46 before falling to Azmatullah Omarzai. He added 62 with captain Kusal Mendis for the second wicket.

Kusal Mendis made39, while Sadeera Samarawickrama chipped in with 36.

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, third right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne. Photo: AFP/Indranil Mukherjee

Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl.

Both teams have four points from five matches and need a win to boost their semifinal hopes.

The Afghans have pulled off upset wins over holders England and Pakistan, while the Lankans have bounced back with victories over the Netherlands and England after suffering three successive losses.

The teams: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.