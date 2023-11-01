Hardik Pandya likely to miss Sri Lanka, South Africa games

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to miss two more matches at the ongoing ICC World Cup as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he suffered against Bangladesh.



Pandya got injured while fielding off his own bowling against Bangladesh in Pune. He twisted his right ankle in an attempt to stop the ball and was forced to leave the ground. Pandya was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a quick recovery.

Pandya was expected to join the team directly in Lucknow in time for the last match against England. However, he was forced to miss that game due to a ligament injury.

The latest development from the privy source suggests that the Indian medical team is in constant touch with the NCA, hoping to get an update on his fitness in the next couple of days. The indications are that he will not be able to take part in the Sri Lanka and South Africa games.

Pandya’s void in the team was filled by Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav. Shami with his brilliant bowling has claimed nine wickets in just two games so far. Suryakumar was run out for two against New Zealand but made a a fighting of 49 off 47 deliveries against England.

India are sitting on top of the points table, and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament, with six wins from as many matches.

They next play Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday before heading to Kolkata for the game against South Africa.