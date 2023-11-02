ICC World Cup: Kohli, Gill miss tons but India on course for big total

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill missed out on hundreds but their big stand helped India take control of the ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

Kohli and Gill helped India overcome the early loss of captain Rohit Sharma after being put in to bat. The two added 189 for the second wicket.

India lost captain Rohit Sharma in the opening over. Rohit was bowled by Dilshan Madhushanka for four off the second ball of the match.

Gill fell for 92 off the bowling off Madhushanka. He hit 11 fours and two sixes in his run-a-ball knock.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is cleaned up by Dilshan Madhushanka. Photo: IANS

Left-arm seamer Madhushanka dashed Kohli's hopes of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI tons. Kohli hit 11 fours in his 88 off 94 balls.

The hosts were 199/3 after 32 overs.

Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis opted to bowl on winning the toss.

India, who have won all six of their games, fielded an unchanged eleven. Sri Lanka made a change as Dushan Hemantha came in for Dhananjaya de Silva.

A win will confirm India's spot in the semifinals, while the Lankans need a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.