ICC World Cup: Lanka lose half the side for 70 inside 10 overs against Kiwis

Bengaluru: New Zealand pacers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson struck early to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 70/5 in the tenth over in an ICC World Cup match here on Thursday.

Opener Pathum Nissanka (2), captain Kusal Mendis (6), Sadeera Samarawickrama (1), Charith Asalanka (8) and Kusal Perera (51) were back in the hut. Boult picked up three wickets, while Southee and Ferguson scalped one each.

Opener Perera, who smashed 51 off 28 balls, was sent back by Ferguson.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and put Sri Lanka in to bat.

A win will will boost the Kiwis' semifinal hopes.

New Zealand have eight points from as many games, while the Lankans are fighting for a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy after being eliminated from the World Cup They have just four points from eight matches.

The teams: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.