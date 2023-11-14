David Beckham to attend India-New Zealand semifinal clash

Mumbai: England football legend David Beckham will be among the dignitaries present during the first semifinal of the ICC World Cup between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.



Beckham, who is already in the country as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador, is expected to travel to Mumbai on the day of the match and watch the action at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier this month, the league stage game between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2 witnessed the celebration of ICC's initiative 'One Day 4 Children' and promotion of the #BeAChampion campaign.

The campaign was launched for "harnessing the reach of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to build a better world for every child, and create equal opportunities for girls and boys", the cricket's governing body said in a release.

The India-Sri Lanka game witnessed two cricket legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan, taking part in a short event during a drinks break in the second half of the match.

The crowd was given LED wristbands which they flashed and flaunted along with the legends during the ceremony.