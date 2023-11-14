Thomas Muller wishes Team India good luck | Video

Germany and Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller was given a Team India jersey as he greeted the Men in Blue ahead of the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Muller took to X to share a video of him receiving the Indian team jersey. “Thank you Team India for the shirt. And good luck at the World Cup. It is a pleasure,” Muller said as he donned the jersey numbered 25 and with his name on the back. Muller sports the same jersey number for his club Bayern.

Muller also added he would try to play cricket in his garden. “Look at this, @imVkohli. Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup,” he wrote.

