ICC World Cup: India versus Australia | Head-to-head record

India take on Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



Australia have an 8-5 head-to-head record over India in the quadrennial showpiece. Australia also have a 2-1 advantage over the Men in Blue in the knockout phase of the mega event.

Australia hammered India by 125 runs in the final of the 2003 edition. The Aussies also thumped India by 95 runs in the 2015 semifinals. The five-wicket victory in the quarterfinals of the 2011 edition in Ahmedabad is India's lone win over Australia in the knockouts.

India, who beat Australia by six wickets in their opening match of this edition, also got the better of the five-time champions in the last World Cup in 2019.

Australia have won five of their previous seven World Cup finals. India, on the other hand, emerged triumphant in 1983 and 2011 while being outclassed by Ricky Ponting's all-conquering Australian side in the 2003 final.

India are on a 10-match winning streak, while Australia are on an eight-match unbeaten run. India are aiming to equal Australia's record (11-0) when they emerged world champions in 2003 and 2007 with an all-win record. The West Indies (1975 and 1979) and Sri Lanka (1996) too triumphed without losing a single game.