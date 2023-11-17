Meet Team India supporter Wazhma Ayoubi from Afghanistan

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team has been on a roll in the ongoing ICC world Cup, where the Men in Blue won have won all 10 matches en route to the final. Amid the jubilant cheers for India's semifinal victory against New Zealand, the spotlight unexpectedly turned to Afghan fan Wazhma Ayoubi.



Wazhma has been one of the star attractions of the World Cup. Previously, she was spotted at the Asia Cup held this year.

Wazhma, who is a businesswoman based in Dubai, is not just an ardent cricket enthusiast but also a powerhouse figure in the realms of business, influence, and activism.

Apart from supporting her team, Ayoubi has captured attention for her support of the Indian cricket team and her deep admiration for India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Her social media is buzzing with videos capturing her spirited cheers from the stadium, passionately supporting the Afghan players during the World Cup games.

Wazhma recently extended her congratulations to Shami for his remarkable performance during the semifinal against New Zealand, acknowledging his contribution to the team's success.

"OMG, 7 wickets! What an impact and what a cricketer #MohammedShami Congratulations team India," she wrote on X after the India-New Zealand semifinal.

She also expressed her elation over Shami’s exceptional performance against England in the league stage match where the fast bowler claimed four scalps in India's 100-run win. "What a player, @MdShami11 #INDvSL,” she tweeted. After Shami’s spell against England, she tweeted: “He owns the ground. What a magnificent player @MdShami11 #IndiaVsEngland," she wrote on X.

Ahead of India's match against Bangladesh in the recent Asia Cup, Wazhma donned a jersey previously worn by Virat Kohli during the 2022 tournament. Adding a unique touch, the jersey was not just a piece of memorabilia but had been signed by the Indian icon himself.

While sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The jersey I am wearing to support my favorite team is the one worn by king @imVkohli himself in the #AsiaCup22, at the #INDvAFG match. It is also signed by him. I will change it when I get a new one signed by the GOAT himself. #AsiaCup23 #INDvSL #AsiaCup23Final."