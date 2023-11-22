'At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters,' Warner responds to Kaif

New Delhi: In response to Mohammad Kaif’s comment, Australian opener David Warner highlighted the importance of performing under pressure in finals, and stated, “you need to perform when it matters”.

The social media banter started after Australia beat India in the finals of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 by six wickets and extended their World Cup title record to six.

After India’s loss, former Indian cricketer Kaif, who was in the commentary box, cited India as the best team on the papers. “I can never accept that the best team has won the World Cup. The Indian team is best on paper,” Kaif told Star Sports.

However, the comment drew a lot of attention on social media. Warner responded to it in a cryptic way. “I like MK, the issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come,” Warner wrote on X.

Gambhir, earlier in the week, took a clear stand, saying that the team that won the final is obviously the best team of the World Cup and only those who want to slide away from the truth would deny it.

“I will tell you very clearly. A lot of people might not like it. I heard some of the experts saying that the best team did not go on to win the World Cup. That's absolutely not true. That's one of the most bizarre statements that I have heard,” Gambhir said.