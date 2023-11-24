Jaiswal sells Gaikwad a dummy | Video

Batters hate being run out and the worst part is when you get run out without facing a ball. Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was out in exactly this fashion in the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night. To make matters worse, Gaikwad was not at all at fault. He was sold a dummy by his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal.



The left-handed Jaiswal started off with a bang - smashing a four and six in Marcus Stoinis' opening over - in India's chase of 209. However, off the fifth ball Jaiswal called Gaikwad for a second run and then stopped after taking a couple of steps. By then it was too late for Gaikwad who was left stranded mid pitch. Australian stumper Matthew Wade fumbled with the throw, but recovered quickly to break the stumps.

To Gaikwad's credit, the Indian vice-captain did not express any anger and quietly walked off. However, Stoinis let Jaiswal know he had committed a big blunder by celebrating in his face.

Jaiswal too fell soon for an eight-ball 21. But India went on to win by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.