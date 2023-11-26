Thiruvananthapuram T20I: India close in on big win

Thiruvananthapuram: Australia were 153/8 in 16 overs in their chase of 236 against India in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Satdium here on Sunday.

Australian openers Matthew Short and Steve Smith raced away to 35. However, leggie Ravi Bishnoi castled Short for a 10-ball 19.

Bishnoi also sent back Josh Inglis for two as Tilak Varma took a fine catch. Axar Patel struck a big blow by removing the dangerous Glenn Maxwell for 12 with the total on 53.

Smith was dismissed off Prasidh Krishna's bowling for 19 with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a well-judged catch. Marcus Stoinis and Tim David joined hands to stage a fightback.

The two added 81 off 37 balls before David was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Bishoni's bowling. David made 37 off 22 balls.

Stoinis too fell in the next over bowled by Mukesh Kumar. He smashed 45 off 25 balls.

Ishan Kishan in action. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

India rode on aggressive fifties by Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan to reach 235/4 after being put in to bat.

It was the first time the top three managed half-centuries for the Men in Blue in a T20I.

Openers Jasiwal and Gaikwad got India off to a flier. The left-handed Jaiswal smashed three fours and a couple of sixes in Sean Abbott's opening over to take India past the 50-run mark inside four overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made merry. Photo: X@BCCI

Jaiswal was dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 53 with the total on 77. He hit nine fours and two sixes in his 25-ball knock.

India ended the Powerplay on 77/1. Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan found the going not so easy once spinners Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha operated in tandem.

However, the two broke the shackles as they plundered 23 off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell.

Kishan brought up the fifty off 29 balls as the bowlers struggled with plenty of dew on the ground.

Ishan was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis for 52 off 31 balls.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav opened his account with a first-ball six off Stoinis. He made 19 off 10 balls before falling to Ellis.

Gaikwad reached fifty off 39 balls.

Rinku Singh (31 not out off nine balls) cut loose in the final overs as the 200-run mark was breached in a T20I for the first time at the venue.

Gaikwad departed for a 43-ball 58 in the final over as Ellis picked up his third wicket. Ellis was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/45 from his four overs.

India fielded an unchanged XI, while Australia made a couple of changes as Maxwell and Zampa came in for Aaron Hardie and Jason Behrendorff.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.