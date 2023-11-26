Mohammed Shami saves road accident victim | Video

New Delhi: Star Indian seamer Mohammed Shami rescued a road accident victim in Nainital and shared a video of the incident on social media.



“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely,” he posted on Instagram.

Shami played a key role in India reaching the final of the recent ICC World Cup at home, where they lost to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Shami was the top wicket-taker, scalping 24 at a sensational average of 10.71 and an economy of 5.26, including three five-wicket hauls and a four-for.

Sami was not included in the team for the first four matches before being drafted into the playing XI following the injury to Hardik Pandya.

(With inputs from IANS)