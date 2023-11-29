Hazare Trophy: Tripura bowl Kerala out for 231

Alur (Bengalur): Kerala collapsed after a fine opening wicket stand to be bowled out for 231 against Tripura in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship here on Wednesday.



Kerala openers Mohammed Azharuddeen (58) and Rohan Kunnummal (44) added 95. But once Kunnummal departed off the first ball of the 21st over, Kerala slumped to 131/5 in quick time. Azhar hit seven fours and a six in his 61-ball knock.

Sachin Baby made 14, while captain Sanju Samson (1) and Vishnu Vinod (2) failed to make it to double digits.

Akhil Scaria and Shreyas Gopal added 59 for the sixth wicket. Shreyas made 41 off 38 balls, while Akhil scored 22 before being run out.

A couple of big hits by pacer Basil Thampi took Kerala past the 230-run mark. Basil scored 23 off 22 balls, with the help of a four and two sixes.

Pacers Bikramjit Debnath and Abhijit Sarkar claimed three wickets each.

Both Tripura and Kerala have two wins from three matches in Group A.

Brief scores: Kerala 231 in 47.1 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 58, Rohan Kunnummal 44, Shreyas Gopal 41; Abhijit Sarkar 3/33, Bikramjit Debnath 3/41) vs Tripura.