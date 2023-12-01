Issy Wong's late blitz wins it for England 'A'

Mumbai: Issy Wong's late flourish helped England 'A' level their three-match T20 series against India 'A' with a four-wicket win here in the second game on Friday.



Chasing 150 to win, England stumbled towards the end with the home side making regular breakthroughs but Wong, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League, produced a match-winning innings as she hit an unbeaten 35 off 15 balls, with the help of five fours and a six.

The contest appeared to be heading towards another close finish like the first game with England losing wickets in heap but Wong went ballistic on a turning track here at the Wankhede Stadium, scoring her last 23 runs off only seven balls.

With 17 needed off 12, Wong hit two fours and a six off Kashvee Gautam (1/34) to take England 'A' home with seven balls to spare.

The series decider will be played here on Sunday.

Before Wong's heroics, Grace Scrivens top-scored with 39 and added 38 runs for the first wicket with Maia Bouchier to provide a strong start.

Bouchier took early charge and hit three fours and a six to make 27 but she was removed by India 'A' skipper Minnu Mani (2/29).

But it was Shreyanka Patil (1/2) who produced the delivery of the game when she had one spinning sharply into the in-form Hollie Armitage (13), whose defence was breached and the ball hit the top of the leg-stump.

The hosts did not have to wait for their third wicket when Minnu had Scrivens caught behind for 39 (34 balls, 5 fours).

After a sharp catch by G Divya ended Mady Villiers' (4) innings off Kashvee, a superb direct hit from Jintimani Kalita got rid of the dangerous-looking Freya Kemp (17) which piled further pressure on the visitors. But Wong's blitz made the difference.

Earlier, a change in India's intent with the bat was evident with the team making 54/2 in the powerplay.



Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry provided early impetus with a brisk start, hitting a 14-ball 26 with three fours and a six.

But her charge was halted by Wong (1/35), after Mahika Gaur had the first wicket of the game sending Vrinda Dinesh (4) back early.

Minnu struck three fours but could not go beyond a 13-ball 14, but it was the young Punjab batter Kanika Ahuja who played the most impressive knock.

Ahuja cracked five fours to make 27 off 14bals, displaying impressive footwork and precision in picking gaps.

But India 'A' were also guilty of losing the platform following a strong start. Disha Kasat faced 25 balls for her 20 whereas Divya (7) and Shreyanka (0) fell cheaply.

A flurry of wickets forced Arushi Goel (26 not out, 26 balls, 3x4s) to hold one end as her innings was instrumental in pushing the total to 149/9.