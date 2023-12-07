Cricket Australia issues apology after scoreboard displays racist term

Canberra: Cricket Australia (CA) issued an apology on Wednesday after a racist term was displayed on the scoreboard during Pakistan's four-day warm-up match versus the Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval.



One ticker that caught people's attention on opening day read "P*I" rather than PAK on the scorecard. As the term "P*I" is used to disparage those who are South Asian in origin. Danny Saeed, an Australian journalist, quickly brought attention to the same, and the scoring was quickly modified.

CA quickly resolved the issue with a statement, "The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light."

The first Test will take place at the Perth Stadium, Perth, on December 14.