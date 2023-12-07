Sreesanth claims Gambhir called him a 'fixer'

It's no secret that both S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir are fierce competitors. Former Indian pacer Sreesanth and ex-opener Gambhir have not lost their aggressive instinct one bit as demonstrated in the fight between the two during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match in Surat on Wednesday.



After the match, Sreesanth posted an Instagram video, where he said that Gambhir always gets into fight with his teammates and that he would soon reveal what the Delhiite said.

On Thursday, in another Instagram video, Sreesanth revealed that Gambhir called him a 'fixer'.

"I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, "What are you saying? What are you saying?" In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me "Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer". This is the language that was used." Sreesanth said in the post. "When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer," he added.

Both players were part of the Indian teams which emerged triumphant in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC World Cup.