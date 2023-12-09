WPL auction: Mumbai Indians buy Kerala all-rounder Sajana

Senior Kerala all-rounder S Sajana was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 lakh in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 28-year-old is from Mananthavadi in Wayanad just like Minnu Mani who became the first Keralite to be picked up in the inaugural WPL auction earlier in the year.

Sajana has captained Kerala and also played for India 'A'. She is a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-spinner.

Sajana will be hoping to get chances to showcase her skills for the defending champions in the second edition of WPL next year.

Sajana had a base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Kerala batter Drishya I V went undold in the first phase of the mini-auction.