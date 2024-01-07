Rohit, Virat return; Sanju selected for India-Afghanistan T20I series

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to India's T20 format for India's three-match series against Afghanistan.

Sanju Samson, who scored his maiden ODI century against South Afria in December, has also been included in the 16-member squad.

The first match of the series will be played at Mohali on January 11. Indore (Jan 14) and Bengaluru (Jan 17) will host the other matches in the series.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar