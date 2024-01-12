Senior Women's One-Day Trophy: Delhi outclass Kerala

Ranchi: Delhi outplayed Kerala by 105 runs in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy here on Friday.



Chasing a stiff target of 273, Kerala were bowled out for 167 in 39.4 overs as the S Sajana-led side suffered its second defeat in four matches.

Openers Priya Punia and Shweta Sehrawat added 142 after Delhi opted to bat. Shweta top-scored with 77, while Priya made 72. One-drop batter Pratika scored 55, while captain Lakshmi Yadav chipped in with 39 as Delhi ended up with 272/7.

Vinaya claimed 4/52 from her 10 overs. Minnu Mani was the other successful Kerala bowler, picking up 2/51 from eight overs.

In reply Kerala found the going tough. Wicketkeeper Vaishna M P top-scored with 30. Arundhathi Reddy and Aleena Surendran made 24 each.

Priya Misha was the most successful Delhi bowler, returning figures of 4/33.

Brief scores: Delhi 272/7 in 50 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 77, Priya Punia 72, Pratika 55; Vinaya 4/52, Minnu Mani 2/51) bt Kerala 167 in 39.4 overs (Vaishna M P 30; Priya Mishra 4/22, Parunika Sisodia 2/30).

