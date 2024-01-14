Ranji Trophy: Parag hundred boosts Assam's hopes of saving follow on

Guwahati: The in-form Riyan Parag's hundred led Assam's fightback on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Kerala here on Sunday.



The hosts, who resumed on 14/2, reached 231/7 when bad light ended play. They need a further 39 runs to avoid follow on on the final day. Akash Sengupta (11 batting) and Mukhtar Hussain (19 batting) have so far added 26 for the unbroken eighth wicket. .

In the morning, wicketkeeper Sumit Ghadigaonkar fell off Basil Thampi's bowling with the total on 25. Opener Rishav Das and captain Parag steadied the home side with a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket. Thampi broke the stand by removing Das for 31.

Parag brought up his third first-class hundred and his second successive ton this season. The right-hander made 116 off 125 balls. He hit 16 fours and three sixes before Visweshar Suresh ended his stay.

Brief scores: Kerala 419 vs Assam 231/7 in 82 overs (Riyan Parag116; Basil Thampi 4/69, Jalaj Saxena 2/58).