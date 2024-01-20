Ranji Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal's fifty props up Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Opener Rohan Kunnummal's 56 helped Kerala reach 134/3 at lunch on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Mumbai at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Saturday. Mumbai made 251 in their first innings.

Kunnummal and Krishna Prasad put on 46 for the first wicket. Krishna Prasad was dismissed by Mohit Avasthi for 21.

Kerala's veteran batter Rohan Prem fell for a duck in his hundredth first-class game as right-arm medium-pacer Avasthi accounted for him. The 37-year-old left-hander got out off the fourth ball he faced.

Kunnummal and Sachin Baby steadied the innings with 61-run partnership for the third wicket. The right-handed Kunnummal was cleaned up by Shibvam Dube. He hit eight fours in his 77-ball knock.

Sachin (26 batting) and captain Sanju Samson (19 batting) were at the crease.

Brief scores: Mumbai 251 vs Kerala 134/3 in 30 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 56; Mohit Avasthi 2/18).