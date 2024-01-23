Maxwell hospitalised following late-night party, CA launches investigation

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) has launched an investigation into an incident involving flamboyant all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had to be rushed to a hospital following a late-night party in Adelaide last week.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Maxwell was out drinking and watching a concert by 'Six and Out', the band featuring former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, when he felt unwell.

CA said it is aware of the incident involving the all-rounder who played a key role in Australia's triumphant World Cup campaign in India last October-November.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," a statement by CA said, according to 'ESPNcricinfo'.

Maxwell, who last week stepped down as captain of BBL side Melbourne Stars after failing to make the finals, was not named in the 13-man squad to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from February 2 and 6.

"It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time," CA said.

He was, however, discharged from the hospital after a short stay and is back to training.

Last year, Maxwell faced a series of injuries but despite that, he performed admirably in the World Cup. During the ODI World Cup in India, Maxwell suffered a concussion when he fell off a golf cart in Ahmedabad.

In 2022, he broke his leg when he slipped while running at a friend's birthday and remained out of action for more than three months