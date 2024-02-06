U-19 World Cup: Sachin, Uday shine as India beat South Africa to enter final

Benoni (South Africa): Half-centuries from Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan helped India defeat South Africa by 2 wicket to enter the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 248, India won with 7 balls remaining. Dhas top scored with 96 while Saharan made 81.

Earlier, South Africa ended up with a fighting 244/7 against India on a pitch that offered the bowlers considerable assistance in the first semifinal.

South Africa fought back through wicketkeeper batter Lhuan-dre Pretorious (76, 102 balls) and Richard Seletswane (64, 100 balls) against the five-time and defending champions.

After losing Steve Stolk and David Teeger inside the first 10 overs, South Africa consolidated with Pretorious and Seletswane milking 72 runs for the third wicket. But they took nearly 22 overs for that.

Indian players celebrate a wicket. Photo: X@BCCI

The South African top-order just could not get going against India pacers Naman Tiwari (1/52) and Raj Limbani (3/60) who found appreciable pace, bounce and carry from the Willowmoore track to trouble them.

Even when Seletswane and Pretorious were reconstructing the SA innings, they failed to score at a brisk pace, as the run rate for a large part remained under four.

Left-arm spinners Saumy Pandey (1/38) and Musheer Khan (2/43) along with off-spinner Priyanshu Moliya shackled the host batters' progress in this phase, bowling a tidy line and length.

Pretorious, who tried to bring in some momentum hammering Moliya for a six over the mid-wicket, departed just as the alliance began to blossom.

Pretorious, who made his third successive fifty in this event, wanted to cart Musheer over mid-wicket but a leaping Murugan Abhishek held on to a stunner to end his stay.

However, Seletswane carried on with lot of determination and completed his fifty off 90 balls with a single off left-arm seamer Tiwari.

But Seletswane also could not build on the platform as he soon fell to Tiwari, as his hoick ended in the hands of a running-in Moliya in the deep.

Juan James (24 off 19 balls) and Tristan Luus (23 off 12 balls) helped South Africa amass 81 runs off the last 10 overs.