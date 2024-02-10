Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena's strikes put Kerala in command

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran off-spinner Jalaj Saxena's quick strikes put Kerala on top against Bengal in the final session of the second day's play in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Saturday. Bengal were tottering at 123/5 in reply to Kerala's first innings total of 363.

Saxena sent back opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (72), Sudip Kumar Gharam (33), wicketkeeper Abishek Porel (2) and Anustup Majumdar (0) in quick succession after the visitors were sitting pretty at 107/1.

Ranjot Singh Kharia was clean bowled by M D Nidheesh for six but not before he had put on 43 with Eswaran for the first wicket. Eswaran and Gharami were invloved in a 64-run second-wicket stand before Saxena took charge.

Earlier, Akshay Chandran scored a hundred while overnight centurion Sachin Baby departed for 124 as Kerala were bowled out for 363.



Resuming on 265/4, Karan Lal provided Bengal the early breakthrough by removing Sachin. The southpaw's 261-ball knock contained 12 fours and a six. He added 179 for the fifth wicket along with Akshay.

Mohammed Aharuddeen (13) and Shreyas Gopal (2) fell quickly. Akshay registered his third first-class ton before being the eighth batter to be dismissed. The 30-year-old left-hander hit nine fours in his 222-ball stint.

Basil Thampi (20) and N P Basil (16) took the home side past the 350-run mark.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (4/73) was the most successful Bengal bowler, while Ankit Mishra claimed 3/84.

Brief scores: Kerala 363 in 127.3 overs (Sachin Baby 124, Akshay Chandran 106; Shahbaz Ahmed 4/73, Ankit Mishra 3/84) vs Bengal 123/5 in 36 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 72; Jalaj Saxena 4/42).