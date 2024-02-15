Rajkot Test: Ton-up Rohit, Jadeja lead Indian fightback

Rajkot: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja continued to build on their partnership as India reached 196/3 in the final session on the opening day of the third Test here on Thursday.

Rohit brought up his 11th Test century, while Jadeja was batting on 69.

It was a fruitful post-lunch session for the hosts who added 92 runs without losing any wickets with Jadeja reaching his fifty at his home ground.

Rohit suffered a blow to his helmet, was dropped in the slip and got an lbw decision against him reversed in his eventful knock.



Rohit decided to bat first on a flat pitch but Mark Wood, replacing spinner Shoaib Bashir, proved the value of extra pace even on such a docile track.



Mark Wood is delighted to see the back of Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

The fast bowler had Yashasvi Jaiswal caught by Joe Root in the slip in his second over. Jaiswal, who smashed a double hundred in the previous Test, scored 10.

In his next over, Wood dismissed Shubman Gill caught behind for a duck.

England captain Ben Stokes, playing his 100th Test, introduced spin in the ninth over and was rewarded immediately.

Rajat Patidar made five before left-arm spinner Tom Hartley surprised him with extra bounce and the batter chipped the ball to Ben Duckett at cover.

Wood continued to bowl with relentless hostility, hitting Rohit on his helmet grille.

Rohit got a life on 27 when he edged Hartley and Root at slip dived to his left but could not grab it.

Ravinda Jadeja in action. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

The opener was adjudged lbw to James Anderson but the decision was reversed after the batter challenged it and replays confirmed the ball had hit bat first.

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and batter Sarfaraz Khan made Test debuts for India.